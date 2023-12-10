Nikki Haley Pulls Ahead of Joe Biden by 17 Points in Hypothetical General Election Matchup, New Poll Shows
A new poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal reveals that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley currently holds a commanding lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup.
Haley leads by a remarkable 17 points, with the poll showing her at 51% and Biden at 34%. This significant margin, if maintained, would represent the largest winning margin in a general election since 1984, when former President Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale by 18 points.
It should be noted that for this matchup to occur, Haley must first secure the Republican nomination.
According to Real Clear Politics, current polls indicate that she is still trailing former President Donald Trump by more than 40 points in the Republican primary. Therefore, her path to the general election remains currently unlikely.
While the poll results demonstrate Haley's strong position against Biden, they also highlight former President Trump's popularity.
The survey reveals that Trump holds a 4-point advantage over Biden, with 47% support compared to Biden's 43%. The poll even suggests that, despite facing multiple felony charges, Trump would only trail Biden by a single point.
Additionally, the poll indicates that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is tied with Biden at 45% each.
RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden's approval rating is at an all-time low, standing at just 37%.
The president came under fire last month after suggesting that airfare, food, and gas prices were all down this holiday season.
Although the president acknowledged that prices are “still too high” for “too many things,” he suggested that his administration has made “progress” through its “Bidenomics” economic policy.
“We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for too many families,” Biden admitted. “But we've made progress.”
On Wednesday, December 6, Biden abruptly shut down and ended a press pool session after he was asked if anyone else in the Democratic party could beat Trump in a general election.
Biden responded, "I'm not the only one to beat him, but I will defeat him."
Without revealing the identities of these other potential contenders, Biden then proceeded to shut the door and end the session.
The first batch of primaries and caucuses are set to take place in the second half of January, just one month away.