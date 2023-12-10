Nikki Haley Pulls Ahead of Joe Biden by 17 Points in Hypothetical General Election Matchup, New Poll Shows

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden's approval rating is at an all-time low, standing at just 37%.

The president came under fire last month after suggesting that airfare, food, and gas prices were all down this holiday season.

Although the president acknowledged that prices are “still too high” for “too many things,” he suggested that his administration has made “progress” through its “Bidenomics” economic policy.

“We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for too many families,” Biden admitted. “But we've made progress.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.