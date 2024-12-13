Liam Payne's Final Hours Revealed: Late Singer 'Offered Escort $5K to Play' in 'Leaked Texts' and 'Called Hotel Workers Asking for Alcohol and Drugs' Before Death

Payne was seen acting " erratically " in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel where he had been staying. Moments after he was escorted back to his room, he fell to his death from his room's third-floor balcony. He died aged 31 on October 16.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the One Direction singer made a series of requests to hotel workers and an escort prior to his death.

"You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u."

In a WhatsApp message, which was sent from a southeast Florida phone number, the singer reportedly propositioned a women to "play" in exchange for $5,000.

A bellhop told bosses Payne insulted him after he told him 'no' to being asked where he could buy cocaine.

She reportedly replied: "Let's go Noe (sic) until 7pm, 5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together."

Her WhatsApp profiled featured herself and another woman, prompting Payne to ask: "Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?"

WhatsApp messages revealed Payne offered $5,000 to a woman and her friend to 'play' with him at his hotel.

The bellhop sent chief receptionist Esteban Grassi – who made the 999 call requesting medical assistance for Payne before his fatal fall and is now under investigation – a WhatsApp message about the incident.

Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine and was met with "no" from the employee.

A senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel also recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine .

The chief receptionist, currently under investigation, told authorities he acted as a 'translator' between Payne and two escorts.

The message, sent from a person registered as Santiago Benitez Bellboy AM in Grassi's phone, read: "Hello Esteban how are you? Sorry for bothering you but I wanted to let you know about a little situation I had with the person in room 310.

"When I went to hand him a guest amenity and welcome him to the hotel and Argentina, he invited me into his room (which was a complete mess) and asked me if I could get him cocaine.

"I told him, 'I'm sorry sir, but neither I or any other staff can help you with that type of service' to which he replied that I was useless and told me to get out of his sight. I felt a bit threatened because he didn't behave very politely.

"I'm going to tell Gilda this too so you're both aware and there's no misunderstandings in case this man mentions my name again at some point in his stay, because he asked me what my name was. I'm just telling you and Gilda this."