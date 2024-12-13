Liam Payne's Final Hours Revealed: Late Singer 'Offered Escort $5K to Play' in 'Leaked Texts' and 'Called Hotel Workers Asking for Alcohol and Drugs' Before Death
Liam Payne's final hours have been pieced together through "leaked texts".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the One Direction singer made a series of requests to hotel workers and an escort prior to his death.
Payne was seen acting "erratically" in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel where he had been staying. Moments after he was escorted back to his room, he fell to his death from his room's third-floor balcony. He died aged 31 on October 16.
Now, leaked text messages and employee claims give insight into Payne's final moments before his death.
In a WhatsApp message, which was sent from a southeast Florida phone number, the singer reportedly propositioned a women to "play" in exchange for $5,000.
The message read: "I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars.
"You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u."
Her WhatsApp profiled featured herself and another woman, prompting Payne to ask: "Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?"
She reportedly replied: "Let's go Noe (sic) until 7pm, 5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together."
Payne replied to the message: "Ok fine, but bank transfer."
A senior hotel employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel also recalled the singer frequently calling the receptionists to request alcohol – and allegedly inquired about where he could buy cocaine.
Shortly after Payne checked into CasaSur Palermo, a bellhop brought a courtesy fruit platter to his room. After he delivered the platter, the bellhop told his bosses the singer insulted him after he asked where he could buy cocaine and was met with "no" from the employee.
The bellhop sent chief receptionist Esteban Grassi – who made the 999 call requesting medical assistance for Payne before his fatal fall and is now under investigation – a WhatsApp message about the incident.
The message, sent from a person registered as Santiago Benitez Bellboy AM in Grassi's phone, read: "Hello Esteban how are you? Sorry for bothering you but I wanted to let you know about a little situation I had with the person in room 310.
"When I went to hand him a guest amenity and welcome him to the hotel and Argentina, he invited me into his room (which was a complete mess) and asked me if I could get him cocaine.
"I told him, 'I'm sorry sir, but neither I or any other staff can help you with that type of service' to which he replied that I was useless and told me to get out of his sight. I felt a bit threatened because he didn't behave very politely.
"I'm going to tell Gilda this too so you're both aware and there's no misunderstandings in case this man mentions my name again at some point in his stay, because he asked me what my name was. I'm just telling you and Gilda this."
After Payne's death, Grassi reportedly told investigators: "I understand he was more active at night, that he ran reception repeatedly to ask for alcohol all the time and ask where he could get drugs, specifically cocaine."
He further claimed he served as a "translator" for two female escorts Payne entertained at the hotel.
Grassi added: "Liam asked me to act as translator. That's when they tell me he had to pay them but they didn't specify why.
"They told me he owed them 5,000 dollars but it seemed strange to me because he had asked me previously for 300 dollars and although I'm not an expert about these things, the amount of money they were asking for seemed a bit excessive to me."