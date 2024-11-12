Liam Payne's Crazed Final Hours Exposed — Including How Boybander 'Was Flying' on Pink Cocaine Before Tragic 45Ft Balcony Plunge

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was so drugged up and acting crazy, a hotel staffer feared the boy bander might harm himself shortly before the star plunged to his death from the third-floor balcony of his room in Argentina.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Buenos Aires officials believe the 31-year-old singer, who reportedly promised his $60million fortune to love child son Bear, 7, was alone in his smashed-up room when he plummeted, fatally cracking his skull on October 16.

An autopsy revealed drugs in his system.

"My life now is his, my money is his (Bear's)", Liam said two years ago. "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or *he can sell them.)"