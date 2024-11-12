Liam Payne's Crazed Final Hours Exposed — Including How Boybander 'Was Flying' on Pink Cocaine Before Tragic 45Ft Balcony Plunge
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was so drugged up and acting crazy, a hotel staffer feared the boy bander might harm himself shortly before the star plunged to his death from the third-floor balcony of his room in Argentina.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Buenos Aires officials believe the 31-year-old singer, who reportedly promised his $60million fortune to love child son Bear, 7, was alone in his smashed-up room when he plummeted, fatally cracking his skull on October 16.
An autopsy revealed drugs in his system.
"My life now is his, my money is his (Bear's)", Liam said two years ago. "I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or *he can sell them.)"
The autopsy found 25 injuries to his body, but concluded the brain and skull damage "were sufficiently suitable to cause death."
The examiner also found the British singer was loaded with "pink cocaine" – a cocktail of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and more – along with cocaine, crack and benzodiazepine.
While he was believed to have been alone at the time of the fall, sources said he was visited by two gals earlier.
Just minutes before his afternoon death plunge, a hotel staffer called 911 to report Payne, who had "over-indulged in drugs and alcohol," was trashing his room. "In the afternoon, police personnel from Precinct 14B1 were directed to the hotel by a 911 call reporting an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," said a report.
The staffer told 911 he feared Payne might harm or even kill himself, saying: "Well, when he is conscious, he breaks... the whole room. We need someone to be sent to us urgently, because well, I don't know if he is at risk. "The guest is in a room that has a balcony, and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening."
The local prosecutor reported: "Everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred and that he was going through some kind of breakdown as a result of substance abuse.
"All the injuries on the body were vital and produced at the same time, and that no injuries were observed that could suggest the intervention of third parties."
Sources said the TV was smashed and white powder was scattered about along with drug paraphernalia.
At the time of his death, Payne was reportedly living in Florida with galpal Kate Cassidy in a $1.73 million, five-bedroom Spanish mansion with pool and tennis court that he rented for $9,500 a month.
He also reportedly helped buy a $5 million home for his baby mom, “Girls Aloud” songbird Cheryl Ann Tweedy, 41, and their son Bear in England, and had a place nearby. He and Tweedy dated from 2016 to 2018.
He recently said: "I take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing."
During One Direction's six-year run that ended in 2016, the five-member band, which also included Harry Styles, scored hit albums including “Up All Night” and “Take Me Home”, and sold 70 million records worldwide.
