Cheryl’s Heartbreaking Vow to Liam Payne Before His Death Revealed: Singer Promised to Stand by Ex After He Was Hospitalized With Severe Kidney Infection

In August 2023, Payne was gearing up to take on a major tour across South America when he was hospitalized for a kidney infection. As a result, he was subsequently forced to cancel his tour dates.

His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy – who had been with the singer at the hospital – soon shared a positive update with fans on TikTok.

She said: "So I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better.

"He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."