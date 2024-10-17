Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne

Cheryl’s Heartbreaking Vow to Liam Payne Before His Death Revealed: Singer Promised to Stand by Ex After He Was Hospitalized With Severe Kidney Infection

Composite photo of Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Cole made a heartbreaking vow to Liam Payne a year before his death.

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cheryl Cole made a heartbreaking promise to ex-boyfriend Liam Payne a year before his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Cheryl, who shares son Bear with Payne, vowed to always stand by her ex-boyfriend's side when he was hospitalized for a kidney infection last year.

The former One Direction member died aged 31 on Wednesday, October 16, after reportedly jumping from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl cole liam payne promise
Source: MEGA

Payne died on October 16 after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2023, Payne was gearing up to take on a major tour across South America when he was hospitalized for a kidney infection. As a result, he was subsequently forced to cancel his tour dates.

His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy – who had been with the singer at the hospital – soon shared a positive update with fans on TikTok.

She said: "So I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better.

"He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl cole liam payne promise
Source: MEGA

Cole and Payne dated for two years before splitting in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Cassidy's update, the singer's serious medical issues left fans and family concerned for his health. At the time, sources said ex-girlfriend Cheryl, 41, was deeply distraught over his condition.

The insider told OK! Magazine: "Cheryl is a strong person, she's very kind and she just wants Liam to be happy and healthy.

"She's always tried to support him because he's Bear’s father and she's always tried to be there for him. It's very hard for Cheryl – she feels upset about it.

"She is worried and concerned for Liam because he's Bear's dad and she wants him to be the best dad he can be."

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl cole liam payne promise
Source: MEGA

Sources said Cole was deeply 'upset' over Payne being hospitalized for a kidney infection in 2023.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl and Payne split in 2018 after dating for two years. The Magic singer announced their breakup on Twitter.

He wrote: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

"It's been a tough decision for us to make."

Payne noted the former couple had their son's best interest in mind.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne british grand prix
Source: MEGA

A leaked WhatsApp memo claimed Payne was 'acting king crazy' and had to be taken to his room shortly before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

His announcement continued: "We still have so much love for each other as a family.

"Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

True to their word, Cheryl and Payne remained on good terms and co-parented together.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Payne was reportedly acting "erratic" shortly before he fell to his death on Wednesday.

According to a leaked WhatsApp memo, which was originally recorded in Spanish, an alleged hotel housekeeper claimed Payne fainted in the hotel lobby and had to be brought up to his room.

The message claimed the singer then began "acting kinda crazy" and "jumped".

The housekeeper, who was referred to as Catia, further claimed when she was cleaning his room the same day, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.