One Direction’s Liam Payne Not a ‘Misogynist’, GF Swears — After Remark About Her Being ‘Covered Up For Once’ Sparks Fan Fury
Liam Payne’s influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, insisted the One Direction alum was not a “misogynist” after a remark he made about her wardrobe sparked a wave of backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Payne, 30, was slammed as “sexist” by fans for telling Cassidy, 25, she looked “good” because she was “covered up for once” in a TikTok video.
The internet personality aimed to set the record straight in a follow-up video, explaining: “I just want to let everybody know that, one, I actually said to him while we were filming the video, ‘Oh you should make a comment about how I’m actually dressed up for once’”.
She continued: “If you look at my Instagram, honestly, I don’t normally cover up too much. I kind of just wear what I want ... He doesn’t care at all what I wear.”
Payne could be seen sitting nearby as Cassidy recorded the message, which she posted a day after uploading the clip that quickly went viral.
In the controversial video posted on Tuesday, the couple described the outfits they wore to go out for sushi with friends in the United Kingdom. Cassidy beamed as she explained: “We’re back in England, so we’re super happy”, before prompting Payne to tell viewers what he was wearing.
After the British boy-bander-turned-solo artist explained his fashion choices, Cassidy showed off her all black “set from Revolve”, red “little Chanel bag” and “Dior heels”.
Her beau then quipped: “You look good, nice and covered up for once.”
The video abruptly cut off after an uncomfortable giggle from Cassidy, but several social media users clearly failed to find the humor in Payne’s remark.
The fan fury came as Payne was still reeling from health complications he suffered last summer. While rehearsing for a South America tour, the former One Direction member had to be hospitalized for a “serious kidney infection”, as RadarOnline.com reported at the time.
He was hospitalized again weeks later after “falling ill” during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, with Cassidy.
Earlier this month, an insider said Payne was doing “far better than he was towards the end of last year”, but explained he was “still taking time out to focus on himself”.
The singer has put projects on hold in the meantime, including a tell-all documentary and a second solo album.
