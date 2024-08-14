Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne

One Direction’s Liam Payne Not a ‘Misogynist’, GF Swears — After Remark About Her Being ‘Covered Up For Once’ Sparks Fan Fury

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy Walking Together
Source: MEGA

Kate Cassidy defended her boyfriend, Liam Payne, after he was slammed as a "misogynist".

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne’s influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, insisted the One Direction alum was not a “misogynist” after a remark he made about her wardrobe sparked a wave of backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Payne, 30, was slammed as “sexist” by fans for telling Cassidy, 25, she looked “good” because she was “covered up for once” in a TikTok video.

The internet personality aimed to set the record straight in a follow-up video, explaining: “I just want to let everybody know that, one, I actually said to him while we were filming the video, ‘Oh you should make a comment about how I’m actually dressed up for once’”.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “If you look at my Instagram, honestly, I don’t normally cover up too much. I kind of just wear what I want ... He doesn’t care at all what I wear.”

Payne could be seen sitting nearby as Cassidy recorded the message, which she posted a day after uploading the clip that quickly went viral.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo of Stills From TikTok Video of Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Source: TikTok/@kateecass

Payne and Cassidy described the outfits they wore to go out for sushi.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Liam Payne
Article continues below advertisement

In the controversial video posted on Tuesday, the couple described the outfits they wore to go out for sushi with friends in the United Kingdom. Cassidy beamed as she explained: “We’re back in England, so we’re super happy”, before prompting Payne to tell viewers what he was wearing.

After the British boy-bander-turned-solo artist explained his fashion choices, Cassidy showed off her all black “set from Revolve”, red “little Chanel bag” and “Dior heels”.

Her beau then quipped: “You look good, nice and covered up for once.”

The video abruptly cut off after an uncomfortable giggle from Cassidy, but several social media users clearly failed to find the humor in Payne’s remark.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The fan fury came as Payne was still reeling from health complications he suffered last summer. While rehearsing for a South America tour, the former One Direction member had to be hospitalized for a “serious kidney infection”, as RadarOnline.com reported at the time.

He was hospitalized again weeks later after “falling ill” during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, with Cassidy.

Article continues below advertisement
Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy Walking Together
Source: MEGA

Payne and Cassidy have been romantically linked since October 2022.

Earlier this month, an insider said Payne was doing “far better than he was towards the end of last year”, but explained he was “still taking time out to focus on himself”.

The singer has put projects on hold in the meantime, including a tell-all documentary and a second solo album.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.