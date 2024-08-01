One Direction Star Liam Payne ‘Puts Tell-All Documentary Exposé About Band on Ice’ After Being Hospitalized Twice
One Direction alum Liam Payne was set to release a tell-all documentary about himself and the popular boy band – but now he has put the project “on ice” following some unforeseen circumstances.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Payne, 30, has temporarily ditched his plan to create an exposé-style documentary about One Direction due to a series of health issues and a renewed focus on his music career.
An insider said: “This time last year, Liam was all fired up about his comeback and teasing new music, but then his health deteriorated."
“He has hours and hours of footage, and there was interest from various production companies, but in the end, he decided not to take things further.”
The Sun reported Payne – who debuted as a singer in 2008 after auditioning for the British TV series The X Factor – hoped to “feature unseen home videos” and “cover his darkest moments” in the tell-all documentary.
The Wolverhampton native also reportedly wanted to release the project on a streaming platform like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video to coincide with the release of his next solo album later this year.
But those plans changed after the English singer was hospitalized with a “serious kidney infection” while rehearsing for a tour of South America in August 2023.
Although Payne was quickly released from the hospital, he was hospitalized again weeks later after “falling ill” during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.
An insider indicated that while the One Direction alum has recuperated, Payne is in no rush to work on the tell-all documentary or his second solo studio album.
The source said: “He is far better than he was towards the end of last year, [but] Liam is still taking time out to focus on himself."
“His comeback is a moving picture, but the plan is to release new music within the next two months.”
The news of Payne’s documentary being shelved comes weeks after the Strip That Down singer inked a new deal with U.S. talent agency CAA.
It also comes months after Payne released his single Teardrops in March – a hit song he co-wrote with NSYNC alum JC Chasez, 47.
Payne opened up about the new song, saying: “This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life. And they’re close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this.”
He continued: “We’ve rewritten a lot of these songs based off the idea of where we’re going with this and how I’m feeling as a person. I used to show up to sing a song, then go. Absolutely not this time. We’re going to have fun with this.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Payne's team for comment.
