Cancer, Pneumonia, Heart Attack: 10 Celebrities Who Faced Health Issues in 2023 From Shannen Doherty to O.J. Simpson
Liam Payne
Liam Payne was scheduled to launch his tour when his kidney infection kicked in.
The ex-One Direction member took to social media to formally announce the cancelation of his tour amid his health battle following his 100-day rehab stay in May.
"We've started rehearsals, and I've just been advised that now's just really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this," Payne continued.
The Strip That Down singer was cleared for discharge on September 19.
Madonna
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, released a statement on June 24 confirming that the Queen of Pop suffered a serious health issue — a bacterial infection — that ended up affecting the original schedule of her Celebration Tour.
"[The health issue] led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the statement read. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."
Mary Lou Retton
Olympic gold-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton left everyone worried when reports claimed she was fighting for her life in the ICU due to a rare form of pneumonia. She soon released a public statement to address her hospitalization and assure fans she was doing well.
"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," Retton said. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all."
O.J. Simpson
RadarOnline.com learned that disgraced NFL player O.J. Simpson underwent surgery to allow his doctors to insert a stent into his heart to help him survive the health scare. The procedure was reportedly done to ensure his blood could flow more effectively by keeping his arteries clear.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn't much they can do for him," Norm Pardo said. "O.J.'s got it in his head that he's going to die from a massive heart attack."
Richard Gere
A representative for Richard Gere revealed to Deadline that the 74-year-old Shall We Dance? actor was in Nuevo Vallarta with his family when he suddenly caught a worrying case of pneumonia that left him hospitalized.
According to TMZ, Gere was admitted to a medical facility due to a bad cough, which was later determined to be pneumonia.
Sam Neill
In 2022, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. Months after going into remission, he revealed in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? that he had Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.
Neill said he discovered his swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles. From there, he went through brutal "conventional chemotherapies" to help himself survive the terrifying fight.
"There were times in the last year where I had to look at myself in the mirror, and I wasn't a pretty sight," he said. "I was stripped of any kind of dignity. I was in, really, a fight for my life."
Shannen Doherty
Years after starting her cancer battle, Shannen Doherty received worrying news that her cancer had spread.
She revealed in a June post on Instagram that a CT scan in June showed the metastasis in her brain prior to her radiation treatment.
"My fear is obvious," the Fortress star said. "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."
Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers died at the age of 76, one day before her what would have been 77th birthday. The Three's Company actress faced cancer several times throughout her lifetime, with breast cancer ultimately taking her life this year.
She revealed in July that her breast cancer had returned over two decades since her battle started.
According to her husband, Alan Hamel, her health worsened after returning home following her consultations with specialists.
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore's family decided to take off his life support weeks after he was hospitalized due to a brain aneurysm. His manager, Charles Lago, told Deadline that the Saving Private Ryan star was in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at his home.
A few days later, Lago said there was no chance for Sizemore's recovery.
"Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," the representative continued. "The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."
Sizemore was officially declared dead at 61 on March 3 at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.
Tori Kelly
On July 23, Tori Kelly was rushed to a hospital after collapsing while having dinner with her friends in Los Angeles, Calif. TMZ said she developed blood clots in her legs and lungs that led to her hospitalization.
After more than a week of stay, the Paper Hearts singer was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
"I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary," she said during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My family was definitely there for me. I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on."