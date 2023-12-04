Cancer, Pneumonia, Heart Attack: 10 Celebrities Who Faced Health Issues in 2023 From Shannen Doherty to O.J. Simpson

Liam Payne was scheduled to launch his tour when his kidney infection kicked in.

The ex-One Direction member took to social media to formally announce the cancelation of his tour amid his health battle following his 100-day rehab stay in May.

"We've started rehearsals, and I've just been advised that now's just really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this," Payne continued.

The Strip That Down singer was cleared for discharge on September 19.