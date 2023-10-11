Olympic Legend Mary Lou Retton's Family Raises $300k in Just One Day After Revealing Her Severe Health Crisis

More than $300k has been sent to the family by fans and loved ones determined to help.

Donations have been pouring in for Mary Lou Retton since the daughter of the Olympic gold-winning gymnast disclosed her health battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McKenna Kelley shared the news on behalf of her mother and sisters, opting not to share all of the details out of respect for Retton's privacy while noting she can share that her mom is not insured.

The legendary athlete has been " fighting for her life " in the ICU for over a week with a rare form of pneumonia that had left her unable to breathe.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!" her fundraiser stated.

RadarOnline.com had reported on when the link only raised less than $5k out of a $50k goal on Tuesday, having skyrocketed since then from 22 shares to more than 1,000.

"We love you, ML!!! Keep fighting like the champion we know you are!" one comment read. "We are all hoping for you to pull through to see your big smile!" another stated.