Mary Lou Retton's Family Raises $150k in 24 Hours as Olympic Gymnast 'Fights for Her Life' in ICU
Mary Lou Retton’s family raised $150k in 24 hours as the former Olympic gymnast remains in the ICU battling a rare form of pneumonia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a promising development to come one day after Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, announced that her former gymnast mother was in the ICU and unable to breathe on her own, Retton’s family raised $150k.
The $150k raised by Retton’s family is $100k more than their $50k goal and will reportedly be used to pay the former Olympic gymnast’s mounting hospital bills.
More than 100 donors contributed to the fundraiser launched by Retton’s daughter on Tuesday, and multiple donors contributed as much as $1,000 to the cause.
Nearly 2,000 people also commented on the fundraising link to share their prayers and wish Retton, 55, a successful and speedy recovery.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Retton’s daughter revealed that the gold medal winning Olympic gymnast was in the ICU and suffering from a rare form of pneumonia on Tuesday.
Retton’s daughter revealed that her mother could not breathe on her own and asked for help in raising $50k for hospital bills because Retton is not insured.
“Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help,” Retton’s daughter McKenna wrote.
“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own,” McKenna continued. “She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.”
“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” Retton’s daughter said. “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”
Retton hails from West Virginia and is an American sporting icon.
She earned five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and that same year she became the first U.S. woman to take home the all-around gold medal in an Olympic Games.
Retton was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and has regularly advocated for young girls to pursue gymnastics and the Olympics.
"I'm a coal miner's daughter from a small town in West Virginia who was told my whole life that my Olympic dream was 'crazy thinking,” Retton told the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in an interview.
“I tell young people not let other people put limits on you; if you have a deep desire and passion for something and you BELIEVE in yourself, you can achieve it," she continued.
"You just be willing to make the sacrifices to make it happen."