Mary Lou Retton's Family Raises $150k in 24 Hours as Olympic Gymnast 'Fights for Her Life' in ICU

In a promising development to come one day after Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley , announced that her former gymnast mother was in the ICU and unable to breathe on her own, Retton’s family raised $150k.

Retton is currently in the ICU with a rare form of pneumonia and cannot breathe on her own.

More than 100 donors contributed to the fundraiser launched by Retton’s daughter on Tuesday, and multiple donors contributed as much as $1,000 to the cause.

The $150k raised by Retton’s family is $100k more than their $50k goal and will reportedly be used to pay the former Olympic gymnast’s mounting hospital bills.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Retton’s daughter revealed that the gold medal winning Olympic gymnast was in the ICU and suffering from a rare form of pneumonia on Tuesday.

Retton’s daughter revealed that her mother could not breathe on her own and asked for help in raising $50k for hospital bills because Retton is not insured.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own,” McKenna continued. “She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.”

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” Retton’s daughter said. “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”