Gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting For Her Life' in ICU With Rare Form of Pneumonia, Unable to Breathe on Her Own
Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been privately facing a serious health battle that has left her unable to breathe on her own.
RadarOnline.com has learned that her gymnast daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared the update along with a link to a fundraiser while revealing that Retton is sadly "fighting for her life" in the ICE for over a week with a rare form of pneumonia.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y'all's help," the description reads. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured."
"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!"
As of Tuesday, $4070 has been raised out of a $50k goal. More than 48 donors have contributed and the link has been shared 22 times.
Many of the comments include well-wishes for the family, expressing their hopes that Retton makes a full and speedy recovery.
Retton, who hails from West Virginia, is an American sporting icon. She famously earned five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is no small feat.
She was also notably the first U.S. woman to take home the all-around gold medal in an Olympic Games.
Among her accomplishments was being inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.
Retton also has a youth park named in her honor located in Fairmont off of Mary Lou Retton Drive and Old Monongah Road.
The star athlete and motivational speaker, more recently, teamed up with Foxy's to unveil a collection she put together with her daughter Emma for their "first-ever exclusive line of leotards for gymnastics and more."
Retton previously spoke about her determination to achieve her dreams during an interview discussing the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
"I'm a coal miner's daughter from a small town in West Virginia who was told my whole life that my Olympic dream was 'crazy thinking.' I tell young people not let other people put limits on you; if you have a deep desire and passion for something and you BELIEVE in yourself, you can achieve it," she proudly said. "You just be willing to make the sacrifices to make it happen."