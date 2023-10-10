Gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting For Her Life' in ICU With Rare Form of Pneumonia, Unable to Breathe on Her Own

RadarOnline.com has learned that her gymnast daughter, McKenna Kelley , shared the update along with a link to a fundraiser while revealing that Retton is sadly "fighting for her life" in the ICE for over a week with a rare form of pneumonia.

Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been privately facing a serious health battle that has left her unable to breathe on her own.

"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y'all's help," the description reads. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured."

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!"

As of Tuesday, $4070 has been raised out of a $50k goal. More than 48 donors have contributed and the link has been shared 22 times.