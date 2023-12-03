Suspected Migrant Boat Washed Up Near Barbra Streisand's 19-Bedroom Malibu Home

Video footage obtained by Fox News captures the dramatic moment on Tuesday, November 28, when a migrant boat landed about half a mile from Streisand's 19-bedroom home.

The video shows approximately 25 people escaping from the 25-foot panga boat onto the shore. The suspected migrants quickly dispersed from the scene, according to the video.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday morning at 7:30 am regarding the vessel, and the LA County Sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills Station confirmed that a sunk panga boat was discovered off the coast of Malibu later in the day.