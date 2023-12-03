Suspected Migrant Boat Washed Up Near Barbra Streisand's 19-Bedroom Malibu Home
A boat carrying over two dozen suspected illegal migrants washed up on a Malibu beach earlier this week, just a short distance from the oceanfront mansion of famous singer and border wall opponent Barbra Streisand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Federal authorities are now racing against the clock to track down the migrants.
Video footage obtained by Fox News captures the dramatic moment on Tuesday, November 28, when a migrant boat landed about half a mile from Streisand's 19-bedroom home.
The video shows approximately 25 people escaping from the 25-foot panga boat onto the shore. The suspected migrants quickly dispersed from the scene, according to the video.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday morning at 7:30 am regarding the vessel, and the LA County Sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills Station confirmed that a sunk panga boat was discovered off the coast of Malibu later in the day.
Malibu, an ultra-exclusive coastal area known for its celebrity residents such as Lady Gaga, Cher, Will Smith, and Jennifer Aniston, is situated about 100 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border. This makes it an unlikely location for migrant landings, as migrants typically enter the U.S. through the southern border crossings.
Streisand, an 81-year-old longtime Democratic donor and a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, has been fiercely opposed to the construction of a border wall along the southern border.
In 2019, Streisand tweeted, "Trump only cares about this 'wall' in order to build a monument to himself." She has also claimed that the nation cannot afford to pay for Trump's ego.
Streisand, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, even stated that she would leave the U.S. if Trump were re-elected.
Despite her strong views on immigration, Streisand and Customs and Border Protection have not responded to requests for comment regarding the incident.
The number of migrants crossing into the U.S. has seen a significant increase during the Biden Administration.
In the last fiscal year alone, Customs and Border Protection agents reported over 2.48 million migrant encounters, a record-breaking figure. This is an increase from the 2.38 million encounters reported in the previous fiscal year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus told Fox News, "July marked the second month of decreased encounters along the Southwest border — the first two-month drop since October 2021."
"We continue to take action to reduce irregular migration and dismantle the human smuggling operations that put migrants in danger."
The border crisis has become a headache for than just those on the southern U.S. border as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending buses of people to places like New York City and Washington, D.C., as a protest of the federal government not better controlling the situation.