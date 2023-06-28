'Presumed Human Remains' Found 'Within' Recovered Titan Wreckage, U.S. Coast Guard Reveals

The U.S. Coast Guard revealed that "presumed human remains" were found "within" the Titan wreckage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, debris from OceanGate Expedition's submersible was pulled from the floor of the North Atlantic Ocean. The recovery efforts followed confirmation that the Titan submersible suffered a "catastrophic" implosion on its descent to the Titanic wreckage site on June 18.

All five passengers on board — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and father-son duo Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood — were instantly killed.