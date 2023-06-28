'Presumed Human Remains' Found 'Within' Recovered Titan Wreckage, U.S. Coast Guard Reveals
The U.S. Coast Guard revealed that "presumed human remains" were found "within" the Titan wreckage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, debris from OceanGate Expedition's submersible was pulled from the floor of the North Atlantic Ocean. The recovery efforts followed confirmation that the Titan submersible suffered a "catastrophic" implosion on its descent to the Titanic wreckage site on June 18.
All five passengers on board — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and father-son duo Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood — were instantly killed.
In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard detailed the recovery process and next steps for identifying the presumed remains.
"The Coast Guard received debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor at the site of the TITAN submersible when the M/V HORIZON ARCTIC arrived in St. John’s Newfoundland, June 28, 2023," the statement read.
"After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing."
The statement continued that "further analysis and testing" needed to be done by "medical professionals."
"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident," the statement continued.
News of presumed remains found inside the decimated submersible was shocking given the theories from experts on what could have caused the fatal implosion and the effects that such an accident would have on the human body.
The extreme pressure that prompted the faulty submersible's implosion was said to have likely vaporized its passengers.
Deep sea expert Ofer Ketter said the five tourists, who paid a steep $250k per seat on the Titan, likely "never knew it happened."
"Which is actually very positive in this very negative situation," Ketter explained. "It was instantaneous. Before even their brain could even send a type of message to their body that they’re having pain."