Missing Titanic Sub: Debris Field Found Near Famous Shipwreck Site After Oxygen Runs Out
A possible break in the missing Titanic submersible has been discovered. A debris field has been found near the Titanic wreckage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast tweeted the findings on Thursday, hours after the emergency oxygen ran out for the five trapped inside.
"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the tweet read.
It's unclear if the debris is related to the "Titan," which went missing on Sunday during a voyage to the famous wreckage of the Titanic.
The five on board the $250k per person voyage included British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The debris news comes one day after officials said they heard underwater banging noises on several occasions as they desperately searched for the missing vessel; however, they couldn't find the Titan.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the sub's 96-hour emergency oxygen supply ran out on Thursday at 7 AM ET. The vessel was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the trip.
According to reports, OceanGate waited 8 hours to notify the coast guard about the missing sub.
- Expired: Missing Titanic-bound Sub Runs Out of Oxygen — But Desperate Rescue for Five-man Crew Continues
- Stepson of Missing Billionaire on Titanic Sub Shoots His Shot at OnlyFans Model as Search Reaches Critical Point
- Missing Titan Submersible: Searchers Heard 'Banging Sounds' Coming From Underwater in North Atlantic Ocean
Several safety concerns from ex-staffers have emerged during the search, with former employees claiming their warnings about the dangers of the submersible were ignored.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While the world sat glued to their televisions for updates on the Titan rescue, a family member of one of the five people trapped in the underwater craft made headlines for going on with life as normal.
Billionaire Hamish's stepson went to a Blink-182 concert in San Diego on Monday and posted about the show. When he caught backlash for his bizarre behavior, he doubled down on attending the concert.
Experts feared the Titan could have been caught in the Titanic wreckage or crashed into the ship — and with the latest discovery, it appears their worries may have been true.