Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Titanic

Missing Titanic Sub: Debris Field Found Near Famous Shipwreck Site After Oxygen Runs Out

titanic sub debris
Source: OCEANGATE.COM
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A possible break in the missing Titanic submersible has been discovered. A debris field has been found near the Titanic wreckage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast tweeted the findings on Thursday, hours after the emergency oxygen ran out for the five trapped inside.

Article continues below advertisement
titanic sub
Source: OCEANGATE.COM

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the tweet read.

It's unclear if the debris is related to the "Titan," which went missing on Sunday during a voyage to the famous wreckage of the Titanic.

Article continues below advertisement
titanic sub
Source: OCEANGATE.COM

The five on board the $250k per person voyage included British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The debris news comes one day after officials said they heard underwater banging noises on several occasions as they desperately searched for the missing vessel; however, they couldn't find the Titan.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the sub's 96-hour emergency oxygen supply ran out on Thursday at 7 AM ET. The vessel was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the trip.

According to reports, OceanGate waited 8 hours to notify the coast guard about the missing sub.

MORE ON:
Titanic
Stockton Rush
Source: OCEANGATE.COM

Stockton Rush

Article continues below advertisement

Several safety concerns from ex-staffers have emerged during the search, with former employees claiming their warnings about the dangers of the submersible were ignored.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

While the world sat glued to their televisions for updates on the Titan rescue, a family member of one of the five people trapped in the underwater craft made headlines for going on with life as normal.

Billionaire Hamish's stepson went to a Blink-182 concert in San Diego on Monday and posted about the show. When he caught backlash for his bizarre behavior, he doubled down on attending the concert.

Article continues below advertisement
missing titanic submarine billionaire stepson blink
Source: Mega

Experts feared the Titan could have been caught in the Titanic wreckage or crashed into the ship — and with the latest discovery, it appears their worries may have been true.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.