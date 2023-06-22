Expired: Missing Titanic-bound Sub Runs Out of Oxygen — But Desperate Rescue for Five-man Crew Continues

The Victor 6000 is equipped with arms that can cut cables and help move a stuck or stranded vessel by securing a cable onto the submersible — said to have a 96-hour oxygen supply — before it is hauled to the surface.

As an extensive search continues, many pray the five passengers could still be alive if they took all measures to conserve oxygen by sitting still, remaining calm, and sleeping.

One person can have their legs stretched out in the submersible while the others have to be cross-legged, based on a promotional picture released by OceanGate.