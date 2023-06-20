Missing Titanic Tourist Submarine Relies on $30 Video Game Controller to Maneuver Vessel

A submarine that went missing on a Titanic wreckage tourist excursion relied on a simple $30 video game controller to maneuver the submersible, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The submersible, dubbed "Titan," was a 21-foot vessel owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

On Sunday, the Titan set off on an exploration of the Titanic wreckage site when it went missing. Five people were onboard the submarine, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding.