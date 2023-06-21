Stepson of Missing Billionaire on Titanic Sub Shoots His Shot at OnlyFans Model as Search Reaches Critical Point
British billionaire Hamish Harding's stepson asked his Twitter followers to keep his family in their prayers before shooting his shot at a Canada-based OnlyFans model, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As a fervent search continues for the five passengers lost at sea in the 22-foot submersible that was en route to the famed Titanic wreck around 12,500 ft. below the surface, Harding's stepson Brian Szasz has been regularly posting on Twitter.
Those stuck inside of the 23,000-pound vessel that is anticipated to run out of breathable air on Thursday include Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet as well as father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, 19.
On Wednesday, Szasz quote tweeted a sultry photo from Onlyfans model Brea, resharing the bikini-clad snap to his own account with a flirtatious reply.
"can i sit on u," her caption read, to which he replied, "Yes please! 🥰"
Eagle-eyed followers were quick to call out his post shared at a critical point in the rescue efforts. "His stepdad may only have 1 bottle of water on that submarine but he's still not the thirstiest family member right now," one Twitter user quipped.
"Lmao quote tweeting a thirst trap while your stepdad is lost at sea is wild business," a second echoed. "Bro this is what his step dad would want for him," a third chimed in.
"This guy loves Blink-182 and having ladies sit on his face and he's not afraid to let the world know," a fourth person added, while another wrote, "I guess we all deal with trauma differently."
Amid the ongoing search, Szasz also thanked his followers for their "love and support" on June 20, having shared updates after announcing that he was going to a Blink-182 concert in San Diego.
"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!" Szasz wrote via Facebook.
Although the situation appears bleak, there are fresh hopes for survival after banging sounds were picked up earlier from the remote North Atlantic.
The descent to the Titanic wreck site takes about 2.5 hours and the Titan begins each trip with 96 hours of life support.
As we previously reported, it lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes into its trip on Sunday.
Mike Reiss, an Emmy-winning writer and producer for The Simpsons, previously took the trip to the Titanic wreck himself in the OceanGate Expeditions' submersible and said the passengers were made aware of the risks before setting foot inside.
Reiss said that he didn't feel cramped or claustrophobic, still praising the vessel that relies on more simplistic technology as a "masterpiece of design."
"Death is always lurking, it's always in the back of your mind," he told The Post. "Before you even get on the boat, there's a long, long waiver that mentions death three times on page one."