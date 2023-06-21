Stepson of Missing Billionaire on Titanic Sub Shoots His Shot at OnlyFans Model as Search Reaches Critical Point

British billionaire Hamish Harding's stepson asked his Twitter followers to keep his family in their prayers before shooting his shot at a Canada-based OnlyFans model, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As a fervent search continues for the five passengers lost at sea in the 22-foot submersible that was en route to the famed Titanic wreck around 12,500 ft. below the surface, Harding's stepson Brian Szasz has been regularly posting on Twitter.