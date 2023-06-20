Titanic Submarine Shocker: Stepson of Missing Billionaire Attends Blink-182 Concert Amid Rescue Efforts
While rescuers desperately search for the missing Titanic submarine before the five onboard run out of oxygen, one of the people trapped in the underwater craft has a family member who is moving on with life as usual. The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who went missing on Sunday when the sub lost all contact with the outside world, attended a Blink-182 concert in San Diego on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brian Szasz wasn't hiding his bizarre behavior, revealing he indulged in his favorite band after begging his followers to pray for his stepdad's safe return.
Sharing a photo of himself smiling while wearing an attention-grabbing red Blink-182 shirt, Brian even called out the strange move.
"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!" he captioned the picture.
Brian shared an article about his stepfather's disappearance just one hour before.
"Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful," he wrote. He seemed to be enjoying the attention because he also shared with his followers that he was contacted by fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.
"You know it's a bad day when you get a phone call from Tucker Carlson," Hamish's stepson posted to Facebook.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the submarine, named Titan, was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the voyage.
Time is of the essence as the submarine only has 96 hours of emergency oxygen, meaning every moment is crucial. According to reports, the sub will eventually float to the ocean surface; however, the vessel is bolted shut from the outside, so those onboard won't be able to escape without assistance.
It's also a worry that the submarine is caught in the Titanic wreckage, and all five passengers are counting the moments until they lose oxygen.