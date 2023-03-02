Travis Barker's Gruesome Finger Injury Could End His Music Career, Doctor Warns Drummer To Cancel Blink-182 Tour
Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, could have found his drumming days numbered if he had moved forward with a reunion tour for his band Blink-182, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 27-year-old rocker — who married Kourtney, 43, last year — severely injured a ring finger last month in two separate accidents coming just two weeks apart. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jerome Enad warned that Barker could have faced permanent damage if he plowed ahead with the tour.
"Unfortunately, now that the injury has become recurrent, split treatment needs to start over again to hold his finger in place for at least six weeks," Dr. Enad insisted.
Blink-182 was scheduled to begin its Latin American leg on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico; however, Barker's bandmate Tom DeLonge revealed they were forced to push it to 2024 so the drummer could recover.
Before the announcement, a pal said there was no way Travis would quit on his band or fans — consequences be damned. Despite his injury, Barker intended to embark on the massive 68-date engagement, marking the band's first tour in eight years.
The friend spilled that his ego was to blame.
"Travis wants to make millions from this tour and keep up with the Kardashians," tattled the insider. "He's determined to get out on the road no matter the physical cost."
On Tuesday, he teased his upcoming surgery — revealing his operation was scheduled for today.
In a video, Barker showed a medical professional working on his injured digit. He also posted a close-up photo of his blown-up and damaged ring finger. The professional drummer has been sporting a soft brace to keep it in place.
It's a painful injury, which Travis noted in the video.
"Do you feel pain?" the medical staffer asked Barker in the clip. "I mean yeah, it feels painful," he responded. His wife of several months showed her hubby support ahead of his operation.
Kourtney dropped several red hearts and prayer hand emojis on his surgery announcement post.
Last month, Travis shocked fans when he revealed his injury.
"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," the musician tweeted on February 8.
Weeks later, he revealed he injured it again.