Kourtney Kardashian Fans ATTACK Travis Barker Over Bizarre Bloodstained Shirt With Faux Gunshot Wound
Reality tv star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker may love New York City but their fans did swoon over the Blink-182 drummer's bloodstained attire. Barker was slammed after he was spotted wearing a t-shirt that depicted a graphic faux gunshot wound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bizarre outfit choice was made over the weekend when the newlyweds hit up the Big Apple.
In an Instagram post captioned "I❤️NY," the Poosh founder shared snippets from their time on the east coast. In the second photo, the couple was seen standing in an elevator dressed to the nines.
Kourtney maintained her new standard of all black and leather with knee-high boots, a mini dress, and gloves. Barker complimented his wife with black pants and a leather floor-length coat.
The ensemble would have been just another edgy look for the couple — if Barker had not opted to wear a white button-down shirt embellished with a faux gunshot wound and blood splatter.
Fans were quick to flock to Kourtney's comment section to diss the fashion choice and call out the rockstar for the look.
"Gunshot shirt is kinda tasteless," read one user's straightforward comment, which sparked a discussion. Another user wrote back, "Particularly because so many shootings in this country. They're both clueless."
"You got good taste in women, music you make but buying that sweater wasn't one," someone else commented. A fourth follower simply wrote, "cringe."
Travis didn't seem to mind backlash and commented by telling his wife he loved her.
Before Kravis hit the NYC streets in the look, Barker posted another blood-adorned photo to his Instagram — which was also met with negative reactions from fans.
The drummer posted a snap of himself earlier this month with a smile on his face as blood dripped from his teeth down his chin. "Vampire Weekend," he captioned the snap, which fans did not appreciate.
"What's up with y'all glorifying blood all the time? It's not edgy or cool," read one user's comment that racked up over 100 likes. "Desensitizing you to their creepiness," commented another.
The couple's close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, also reacted to the post, writing, "I need my blood back."
Someone else brought up the recent Balenciaga scandal, which rocked the fashion-obsessed family when fans criticized Kim Kardashian for her involvement with the luxury brand.
"Is this a low key joke about all the satanic references in relation to Balenciaga and your in laws?" asked one user.
It's possible that Barker was making a bad pun in reference to indie rock band Vampire Weekend, either way, he clearly enjoyed his time in NYC with his wife — regardless of fan's opinions.