Kourtney Kardashian Fans ATTACK Travis Barker Over Bizarre Bloodstained Shirt With Faux Gunshot Wound

In an Instagram post captioned "I❤️NY," the Poosh founder shared snippets from their time on the east coast. In the second photo, the couple was seen standing in an elevator dressed to the nines.

Kourtney maintained her new standard of all black and leather with knee-high boots, a mini dress, and gloves. Barker complimented his wife with black pants and a leather floor-length coat.

The ensemble would have been just another edgy look for the couple — if Barker had not opted to wear a white button-down shirt embellished with a faux gunshot wound and blood splatter.

Fans were quick to flock to Kourtney's comment section to diss the fashion choice and call out the rockstar for the look.