'Not True!' Scott Disick Is Still 'Part Of The Kardashian Family' Despite Claim He's Been 'Excommunicated' After Kourtney & Travis Barker's Wedding
Scott Disick has not been "excommunicated" by the Kardashians. Radar is told that Kourtney's ex is still "part of the family" despite her wedding to Travis Barker.
Disick, 39, is the father of Kourtney's three children — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10.
"It's not true," an insider told RadarOnline.com about the claim he's been sidelined from the famous family following his ex's nuptials to the Blink-182 rocker in March.
"They talk to him all the time and they've been filming as they always do," our source said, referring to The Kardashians on Hulu. RadarOnline.com can reveal that "he's a part of the family" despite Kourtney moving on.
Our insider spoke out after it was alleged that Disick's "been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis" and he "doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group."
We're told it's been filming as usual for Disick and the gang — which he's admitted before always gives me plenty of interactions with the fam.
Disick dated Kourtney on and off for several years. Despite creating a beautiful family together, they officially called it quits in 2015 after nearly 10 years together.
The ex-Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet isn't the only one who's moved on.
Disick has gone through a slew of young model girlfriends, including Sofia Richie, 24, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Too Hot To Handle's Holly Scarfone, 23.
Most recently, he's been linked to someone closer in age.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kourtney's ex was spotted getting cozy with Rod Stewart's daughter, Kimberly, 42, on several occasions this month.
The possible new couple was first caught showing some PDA at lunch in Beverly Hills last week. They followed their lunch date up with dinner days later.
Disick held Stewart's hand while guiding her out of a fancy restaurant in Santa Monica on Sunday. Hours later, he rolled his Lamborghini in his and the Kardashians' upscale neighborhood of Calabasas.
Kimberly was not in the car. Disick was left with a minor cut on his head following the single-car crash.
The Talentless CEO refused medical attention from paramedics as his pricey vehicle was towed from the scene. Law enforcement determined that Disick "didn't appear impaired" and that "speed appears to have been a factor."
He was not cited for any crime.