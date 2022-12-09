Balenciaga Photographer Receiving Death Threats Over Disturbing BDSM Campaign

Galimberti, 45, is known for his style of photography that featured his subjects in their homes surrounded by objects that related to their life, interests, and hobbies. The Italian photographer was hired by prestigious fashion house Balenciaga to produce images for their new campaign.

After the images were released, celebrities affiliated with Balenciaga, like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, were targeted by critics for their continued support of the brand. After overwhelming backlash, Kardashian eventually declined to work with the brand on a 2023 campaign offer.

According to the photographer, the same backlash has made its way to his inbox, too.

"I get messages like ‘we know where you live.’ ‘We are coming to kill you and your family.’ ‘We are going to burn your house.' ‘You have to kill yourself, f------ pedophile," Galimberti told The Guardian, having previously noted he wasn't responsible for the creative direction of the shoot.

He claimed that a large portion of hate has come from Americans — and added that he has received a plethora of threats for images that he was not involved with but were featured in the other campaigns.