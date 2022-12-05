Balenciaga Vegas Stores Completely EMPTY As Customers Turn On Fashion Brand Despite Apology For Shocking Campaign
Two of Balenciaga’s usually packed stores in Las Vegas were completely empty over the weekend as customers avoid the fashion house after its controversial ad campaign featuring children and BDSM dolls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photos taken outside the Balenciaga store located inside the Wynn Encore. The images were shot at 5 PM on Saturday.
Inside the store, multiple employees are seen standing without much to do. The source said, "the staffers looked bored."
A source tells RadarOnline.com, “Not a soul in there, and Vegas was packed. All the other stores had a ton of people inside.”
Another photo obtained by RadarOnline.com shows a second Balenciaga store inside Caesars Palace taken at 7 PM on Sunday. The store has several employees without a customer in sight.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Balenciaga has been dealing with backlash for weeks after the fashion house released an ad campaign featuring young children holding BDSM teddy bears.
In addition, another campaign was revealed to have used court documents that pertained to a Supreme Court case involving child pornography.
Many have called for celebrities to cut ties with the brand. Kim Kardashian is one of the few to speak out about the matter. She said she waited to speak, “not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."
Kardashian said she was “shaken by the disturbing images."
"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she added.
Kardashian said she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand and has since declined offers from them. Sources said she has ditched the brand’s clothing and has reached out to new brands for upcoming events.
Balenciaga initially filed a $25 million lawsuit against a marketing agency but then dropped the suit. It has since apologized for the campaign and promised to implement policies to make sure it never happened again.
Customers appear unswayed by the remarks and have been posting on social media about throwing out their Balenciaga gear.