Missing Titan Submersible: Searchers Heard 'Banging Sounds' Coming From Underwater in North Atlantic Ocean
Searchers looking for the Titan submersible that went missing over the weekend during a voyage to the Titanic wreck reportedly picked up “banging sounds” coming from underneath the water in the area, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Titan sub went missing on Sunday night with five individuals on board, an internal U.S. government memo revealed that crews picked up "banging sounds" on sonar during a search of the North Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.
The sounds were reportedly detected every 30 minutes, and the sounds were still heard four hours later after U.S. and Canadian authorities deployed additional sonar devices to help in the search.
“Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” the memo read, according to CNN.
Meanwhile, a Canadian P-3 aircraft reportedly discovered a “white rectangular object” in the North Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. A ship sent to investigate the object was ultimately diverted to help investigate the banging sounds instead.
“Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans,” the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
Searches of the area where the “acoustic feedback” was picked up have so far “yielded negative results.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Titan submersible disappeared over the weekend roughly 435 miles off the southern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
The U.S. and Canadian authorities searching for the missing sub believe the vessel only has enough oxygen on board to last until noon on Thursday, making the ongoing rescue operation a race against the clock.
“The submersible is going to be making sounds itself with the systems on board … the crew, hopefully, are making noises as well,” retired Navy Captain Bobbie Scholley told CNN this week. “Those sonar buoys are picking up, they’re very good and they’re detecting these noises.”
“The hard part is finding the submersible,” he continued. “And once they find the submersible, there are all sorts of situations of how to get that submersible to the surface, and rescue the crew.”
The five individuals on board the missing vessel include British billionaire Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate – the company that operates the vessel – is also on board the missing submersible.