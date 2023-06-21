Missing Titan Submersible: Searchers Heard 'Banging Sounds' Coming From Underwater in North Atlantic Ocean

Searchers looking for the Titan submersible that went missing over the weekend during a voyage to the Titanic wreck reportedly picked up “banging sounds” coming from underneath the water in the area, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the Titan sub went missing on Sunday night with five individuals on board, an internal U.S. government memo revealed that crews picked up "banging sounds" on sonar during a search of the North Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.