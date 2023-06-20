Missing Titanic Sub: Ex-OceanGate Employee Was Fired After Safety Complaints

OceanGate execs let go of David Lochridge as Director of Marine Operations for the Titan project after disagreeing with his demands for more rigorous safety checks following meetings with the CEO Stockton Rush, who is on board the missing sub.

Lochridge had also suggested they seek classification and wanted the company to carry out a scan of Titan's hull to "detect potential flaws" rather than "relying on acoustic monitoring," which would only detect an issue "milliseconds before an implosion."

The company had opted against having the craft "classed," with which independent inspectors ensure that vessels meet accepted technical standards by having an outside agency inspect the sub.