OceanGate Waited 8 Hours Before Reporting Missing Titanic Tourist Sub to U.S. Coast Guard

The OceanGate Expeditions mothership waited 8 hours before reporting the Titan submersible missing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Titan is a 21-foot submersible owned and operated by OceanGate. The submersible was roughly an hour and 45 minutes into its descent to the Titanic wreckage site when it lost connection with the mothership, the Polar Prince.

Among the five missing passengers onboard included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding.