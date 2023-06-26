'I Miss Them': Wife and Mother of Titan Sub Victims Breaks Silence on Husband and Son's Tragic Deaths

“There were so many actions the people on this sub can do in order to surface…they would drop the weights, then the assent would be slower, we were constantly looking at the surface,” she told BBC over the weekend. “There was that hope.”

“We all thought they are just going to come up so that shock was delayed by about 10 hours or so,” Christine continued. “By the time they were supposed to be up again, there was a time when they were supposed to be up on the surface again and when that time passed the real shock, not shock but the worry and the not so good feelings started.”