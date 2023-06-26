'I Miss Them': Wife and Mother of Titan Sub Victims Breaks Silence on Husband and Son's Tragic Deaths
The wife and mother of two of the men on the imploded Titan submersible recently spoke out to say she misses her late husband and son following confirmation of their deaths last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christine Dawood, who was the wife of the late billionaire Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and mother to their 19-year-old son, Suleman, broke her silence regarding the sub’s implosion on Sunday.
According to Christine, she and her daughter Alina were onboard the Titan’s mothership when the submersible first lost communication and was declared missing on June 18.
“We had loads of hope, that was the only thing that got us through it because we were hoping,” Christine said regarding the first few days after the vessel was declared missing.
“There were so many actions the people on this sub can do in order to surface…they would drop the weights, then the assent would be slower, we were constantly looking at the surface,” she told BBC over the weekend. “There was that hope.”
“We all thought they are just going to come up so that shock was delayed by about 10 hours or so,” Christine continued. “By the time they were supposed to be up again, there was a time when they were supposed to be up on the surface again and when that time passed the real shock, not shock but the worry and the not so good feelings started.”
Christine admitted that she “lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark” and the oxygen within the missing vessel was estimated to have completely depleted.
“That's when I lost hope,” she acknowledged. “That's when I sent the message to my family onshore, I said: 'I am preparing for the worst.’”
“I miss them,” Christine Dawood told BBC. “I really, really miss them.”
Also shocking was the revelation that Christine was initially set to board the OceanGate submersible alongside her husband to tour the Titanic wreckage years earlier, but that expedition was postponed due to Covid-19.
When it came time for the Titanic expedition to take place, Christine ultimately “stepped back” so her and Shahzada’s 19-year-old son could go instead.
“Then I stepped back and gave them space to set Suleman up, because he really wanted to go,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were two of the five victims who tragically passed away when the OceanGate Titan submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.
OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman and billionaire Hamish Harding, and former French navy diver-turned-experienced Titanic diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet also lost their lives when the vessel imploded on the ocean floor.