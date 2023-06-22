'Extremely Bad Taste': Former College of Dead Billionaire on Nightmare Titanic Sub Hosts 'Submarine Ball'
A family member of billionaire Hamish Harding expressed their infuriation upon learning his former school, Pembroke College, held a deep sea-themed ball on Wednesday amid an extensive international search for the five aboard the Titan, who have now been confirmed dead.
"That's terrible – polite courtesy has missed out on quite a few generations," said Kathleen Cosnett, a cousin of Harding, adding how it was "unbelievable" the university followed through with the event she said was in "extremely bad taste" considering he obtained a degree from Cambridge in natural sciences and chemical engineering.
RadarOnline.com has learned that students paid over $220 to attend the soiree with "Nautilus: Into the Depths" being their inspiration behind the decor and entertainment. It was claimed attendees at one point danced to Celine Dion's hit My Heart Will Go On, the breakout track from the 1997 film Titanic.
"Ridiculous. They would have had a record of him studying there, I would have thought. They ought to think more than twice, and show consideration. Perhaps we are lucky they didn't play Yellow Submarine. But perhaps they are not old enough for that," Cosnett added in a Wednesday interview with The Telegraph.
Organizers addressed the backlash in a statement to The Tab, explaining they could not make a last-minute swap because the theme was chosen "months ago."
"We are aware of the worrying news about Pembroke alumnus Hamish Harding. Today's May Ball theme was chosen many months ago and if we could change it now, we would," the official statement read. "All we can say is that we sincerely hope that Mr. Harding and the others on board the submarine will be found safe and well. Our thoughts go out to the Harding family at this very difficult time."
RadarOnline.com has since learned those on board — Harding, CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet — have perished, according to a statement released by OceanGate. The landing frame and rear cover of the submersible were found by a remote-operated submarine 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic.
The statement revealed the vessel imploded during their descent to explore the famed shipwreck.