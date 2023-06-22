'Extremely Bad Taste': Former College of Dead Billionaire on Nightmare Titanic Sub Hosts 'Submarine Ball'

A family member of billionaire Hamish Harding expressed their infuriation upon learning his former school, Pembroke College, held a deep sea-themed ball on Wednesday amid an extensive international search for the five aboard the Titan, who have now been confirmed dead.

"That's terrible – polite courtesy has missed out on quite a few generations," said Kathleen Cosnett, a cousin of Harding, adding how it was "unbelievable" the university followed through with the event she said was in "extremely bad taste" considering he obtained a degree from Cambridge in natural sciences and chemical engineering.