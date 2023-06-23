OceanGate Trashed After Job Posting for New Pilot Goes Viral During Titan Search
OceanGate got dragged after online sleuths found a job posting showing the company seemed to be actively looking for a new pilot to operate its submersibles as officials desperately searched for the missing Titan and five passengers, including its CEO, Stockton Rush, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The viral job posting — which has since been deleted — showed that OceanGate was hunting for a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician to "manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels.
"We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations."
The posting noted that "this is not an ocean sciences or marine research position," adding, "This is an excellent opportunity for a high-energy professional who is interested in a long-term position with a growing company."
Online records seemed to show the job posting as being live from Monday to Thursday — in the wake of the crucial and high-profile search for the disappearing Titan.
As this outlet reported, OceanGate's submarine was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the voyage.
The U.S. Coast Guard was reportedly not contacted about the missing sea vessel until 8 hours later.
- Las Vegas Financier and Son Turned Down Seats on Titan's Doomed Trip, Exposes Texts From Late CEO Who Was Convinced It Was 'Safer Than Crossing the Street'
- Sub Crew Final Moments Revealed: Implosion Was Likely So Fast Victims 'Never Knew It Happened'
- 5 Passengers On Titanic Sub Instantly Killed in 'Catastrophic Implosion,' Officials Confirm
On Thursday, the company confirmed the passengers — British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Rush — were dead after the Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion."
It's believed the tragedy happened so quickly that the victims never saw it coming and felt no pain.
The Titan's frame and rear cover were among the debris scattered across the ocean floor. The devastating news about the implosion came hours after the emergency oxygen had run out inside the vessel and a debris field was found near the Titanic wreckage.
Several safety concerns from ex-staffers emerged during and after the search, with former employees claiming their warnings about the dangers of the submersible were ignored.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate's statement about the deaths read. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans."
"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."