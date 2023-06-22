Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Titanic

5 Passengers On Titanic Sub Instantly Killed in 'Catastrophic Implosion,' Officials Confirm

oceangate pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After a debris field was located near the Titanic wreckage site, OceanGate Expeditions said all five passengers on board its missing submersible were dead as a result of a "catastrophic implosion," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that external parts belonging to OceanGate Expedition's missing Titan submersible were found on the ocean floor shortly before 9 AM local time.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were all on board the submersible.

Article continues below advertisement
oceangate
Source: mega

The debris field was discovered about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard's Odysseus 6k, a remote-operated vehicle (ROV). At an underwater depth of 12,500 feet, among debris scattered across the ocean floor, sat the Titan's landing frame and rear cover.

Investigators believed these pieces indicated that the submersible suffered an underwater implosion brought on by extreme pressure.

Article continues below advertisement
oceangate
Source: mega

While the hull of the submersible was unaccounted for, the condition of Titan's recovered components appeared to indicate that the five passengers were instantly killed in the blast. It was unclear if the explorers ever made it to the wreckage site that they spent $250k each to see.

During the press conference, U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed that the debris field was located on a "smooth" section of the ocean floor and did not appear to include any debris from the Titanic.

MORE ON:
Titanic
Article continues below advertisement
oceangate
Source: mega

Additionally, the debris field's location was said to have aligned with the water column from the Titan's last point of communication to its mothership, the Polar Prince, before it went missing. The Polar Prince waited an astonishing eight hours before alerting the coast guard on the Titan's missing status.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
submarine
Source: mega

Following Thursday's news, OceanGate released a statement regarding the tragic loss of life.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the statement read. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans."

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.