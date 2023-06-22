5 Passengers On Titanic Sub Instantly Killed in 'Catastrophic Implosion,' Officials Confirm

After a debris field was located near the Titanic wreckage site, OceanGate Expeditions said all five passengers on board its missing submersible were dead as a result of a "catastrophic implosion," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that external parts belonging to OceanGate Expedition's missing Titan submersible were found on the ocean floor shortly before 9 AM local time.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were all on board the submersible.