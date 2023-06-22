Stepson of Dead Billionaire on Titanic Sub Unleashes Bizarre Rant Before Deleting Twitter Account
The stepson of now-declared dead British billionaire Hamish Harding, who was trapped on the disappearing Titanic submersible, has come out swinging after catching backlash for his online behavior during the crucial search.
Brian Szasz, 36, raised eyebrows when he attended a Blink-182 concert, flirted with an OnlyFans model, and tweeted about Tucker Carlson after the vessel his stepdad was on lost all contact with the outside world — and now, he's doubling down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the submarine, named Titan, was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the voyage.
Brian's stepfather was one of the five people trapped on board the vessel, which cost $250k per seat.
Brian addressed the backlash after being attacked online in a heated rant before deleting his Twitter account. He opened the bizarre video by thanking those who have supported him during this difficult time before unloading on haters, declaring, "Here are the facts."
Brian claimed he only has $100 to his name despite his stepfather's billionaire status.
Hamish's San Diego-based stepson said, "There is nothing I can do about the situation." He claimed he couldn't go with Harding on OceanGate's Titan sub because he has a "legal situation" preventing him from doing so.
Brian also said he doesn't have a passport and he can't fly.
When it came to attending the Blink-182 concert in SD on Monday, he defended his actions, claiming he watched the news for two days straight and needed a distraction. Brian said he wasn't having fun — he just listened to his all-time favorite songs before returning to the real-life drama.
He also defended his "playful back and forth" conversation with an OnlyFans model. As RadarOnline.com reported, Brian shocked the world when he responded "Yes please!" on a photo of a scantily-clad model named Brea, which she captioned, "can i sit on u."
Hamish's stepson called Brea his "online friend," who he talks to daily on Twitter.
"She's a very nice person," he said of Brea, adding he did "nothing wrong" by flirting with her as rescue teams frantically searched for his stepfather and the other four trapped on the missing sub.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
OceanGate Expeditions confirmed on Thursday that all five passengers on the sub died as a result of a "catastrophic implosion. The news came hours after the emergency oxygen ran out inside the vessel and a debris field was found near the Titanic wreckage.
The sub was on a mission to explore the Titanic wreck when it disappeared on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the trip.
Besides Hamish, those on board included British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
R.I.P.