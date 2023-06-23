Sub Crew Final Moments Revealed: Implosion Was Likely So Fast Victims 'Never Knew It Happened'

The Titan submersible that disappeared over the weekend likely imploded so fast that the five victims onboard the doomed vessel “never knew it happened,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a bittersweet development to come hours after the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that debris from the OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan sub was found on Thursday, sources in the field familiar with the situation indicated the devastating implosion was “instantaneous.”