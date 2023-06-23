Sub Crew Final Moments Revealed: Implosion Was Likely So Fast Victims 'Never Knew It Happened'
The Titan submersible that disappeared over the weekend likely imploded so fast that the five victims onboard the doomed vessel “never knew it happened,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a bittersweet development to come hours after the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that debris from the OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan sub was found on Thursday, sources in the field familiar with the situation indicated the devastating implosion was “instantaneous.”
“They never knew it happened,” deep sea expert Ofer Ketter said of the five late victims. “Which is actually very positive in this very negative situation.”
“It was instantaneous,” he continued. “Before even their brain could even send a type of message to their body that they’re having pain.”
Ketter also told the New York Post that the implosion likely occurred "within a millisecond, if not a nanosecond if something breached the hull of the vessel to cause a loss in pressure.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the U.S. Coast Guard discovered debris from the Titan submersible on Thursday morning – four days after the vessel disappeared on Sunday during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.
Authorities concluded the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion” approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, and that the five occupants onboard the Titan – OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and 19-year-old Suleman Dawood – died instantly.
The victim’s bodies are also not expected to be recovered due to the “unforgiving environment” where the implosion took place.
Meanwhile, oceanographer and Harvard University professor Dr. Peter Girguis echoed Ketter’s theory that the “catastrophic implosion” occurred “instantaneously” and that the five victims “never knew it happened.”
Girguis also compared the Titanic submersible to a scuba tank in an analogy to the Post after the debris field was discovered on Thursday.
“When a scuba tank is overfilled, there’s a safety device that releases gas very quickly,” he explained. “At least that’s the plan.”
“When you take the equivalent of a scuba tank and you want it to hold the pressure out, it’s a different story,” Girguis continued, “because if you go beyond the strength of the vessel, then it crushes or collapses.”
“We tend to believe [implosions] are swift and they tend to be complete, but I want to emphasize again, we don’t exactly know.”