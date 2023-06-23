Las Vegas Financier and Son Turned Down Seats on Titan's Doomed Trip, Exposes Texts From Late CEO Who Was Convinced It Was 'Safer Than Crossing the Street'

A Las Vegas investor and his son denied two seats on the Titanic-bound submersible just weeks before the doomed trip, RadarOnline.com has learned, narrowly avoiding the same fate as its passengers after expressing concerns over the 22-foot vessel's safety.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet known as "Mr. Titanic" were aboard the craft known as the Titan, having lost their lives suddenly in what the U.S. Coast Guard said was a "catastrophic implosion" about 1,600 feet from the bow of the famed 1912 shipwreck on Sunday.