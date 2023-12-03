Debra Messing Reignites Feud With Former 'Will and Grace' Co-Star Megan Mullally for Being Friends With Susan Sarandon

The two Will and Grace co-stars have had a long-running feud dating back as early as 2019 when the two comedic actresses stopped following each other on social media.

During an interview regarding the NBC sitcom's series finale, the show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, spilled a little bit of tea about the alleged friction between Messing and Mullally while also revealing how the cast and crew were able to come together to give the beloved show its send-off.

"We always work under this kind of motto that everything's about the work," began Mutchnick. "It's just about the work. And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell."

"It was not an easy year," he added. "But the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage."