Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Her 'Phrasing' in Anti-Jewish Rant at NYC Pro-Palestinian Rally After Being Dropped From Agency
Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon issued an apology on Friday night for her controversial remarks made during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an Instagram post, Sarandon admitted that her choice of words was a "terrible mistake" and expressed regret for the people she hurt with her comments.
During the rally at Union Square on November 17, Sarandon spoke to the crowd and compared the experiences of Jews and Muslims in the United States, saying that Jews were "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."
“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Sarandon wrote in an Instagram post.
“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”
Sarandon explained that she had not planned on speaking at the rally but was invited to say a few words. She attended the event with a diverse group of activists who were advocating for a cease-fire and drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The fallout from Sarandon's remarks was swift and significant. The actress, known for her roles in films such as Dead Man Walking, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Clue, was dropped as a client by her Hollywood agency, UTA.
The agency reportedly took action after several staffers were deeply hurt by her comments.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several actors in Hollywood have spoken out against Sarandon's comments on Israel and Palestine.
Will and Grace actress Debra Messing retweeted an interview with the Feud actress, writing: "STFU SUSAN."
Despite the initial backlash, Sarandon remained defiant. In the days following her speech, she was spotted in public wearing the same jacket and cap she had worn during the rally, seemingly unapologetic for her actions.
However, her recent video on Instagram indicates a pretty drastic change of heart. It was her first post on the platform since November 20, as she had previously used it primarily to highlight pro-Palestinian protests from around the world.
In her apology, Sarandon emphasized her commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. She expressed hope for open dialogue, even with those with differing views.