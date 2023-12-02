Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Her 'Phrasing' in Anti-Jewish Rant at NYC Pro-Palestinian Rally After Being Dropped From Agency

During the rally at Union Square on November 17, Sarandon spoke to the crowd and compared the experiences of Jews and Muslims in the United States, saying that Jews were "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Sarandon wrote in an Instagram post.

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”