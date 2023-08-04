Chaos in Big Apple: YouTuber Kai Cenat Arrested After Sparking Riot With Police at PlayStation Giveaway That Left At Least 12 Injured
Popular YouTube creator Kai Cenat, 21, was arrested in New York City after a social media promise sparked a riot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
With 6 million followers on Instagram and an equally massive reach on Twitch, the 21-year-old is one of today's most popular social media stars. Cenat was taken into custody by NYPD on Friday afternoon.
Thousands of followers descended upon the Big Apple's Union Square in hopes of seeing Cenat — and getting their hands on one of the free video game consoles that was promised.
According to Daily Mail, NYPD estimated 2,000 individuals gathered in response to Cenat's promotion, which he announced with fellow streamer Fanum.
Cenat's followers were told to be at Union Square at 4 PM for the giveaway — and shortly before mayhem ensued, Cenat made a reassuring Instagram post that he was "on the way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shocking footage captured Cenat and friends in an SUV as it attempted to maneuver through the crowd while swarms of people surrounded the vehicle. At one point, Cenat appeared to get out to direct the crowd toward a truck that contained boxes labeled "PS5."
As followers took Cenat's command and continued in the direction of the PS5 truck, hundreds of others disregarded the vehicle and continued to follow the YouTuber. When the SUV reached 17th Street, it quickly fled the scene.
- Deranged NYC Professor Holds Machete to Reporter's Neck While Threatening to 'Chop' Him Up After Attack on Pro-Choice Students
- Jordan Neely's Uncle Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property One Day After Proclaiming Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal
- Aspiring Actor from Tracy Morgan's 'The Last O.G.' Fatally Shot in NYC Apartment Building
While NYPD attempted to control the crowd, Cenat and the SUV passengers took to social media to livestream the chaos as it unfolded. At one point, the 21-year-old exclaimed to the camera, "Look at this!" while he showed a picture of the Manhattan madness.
"Everybody for themselves, it's a war out there, man," Cenat said.
At the same time, police reportedly had resorted to using pieces of plywood for cover as tensions escalated.
Rioters were seen jumping on the top of unsuspecting cars, destroying property, and even scaling the top of the Union Station subway entrance.
"One cluster of people would let out a yell and start cheering, then another group would do the same, people were swarming over to the group that yelled the loudest just to try and see this influencer," an eyewitness told the outlet. "People had little kids with them."
NYPD was eventually able to clear the area — but officials warned locals to expect traffic delays. Additionally, the Union Station subway stop ceased operations to deter people away from the scene.