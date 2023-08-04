Chaos in Big Apple: YouTuber Kai Cenat Arrested After Sparking Riot With Police at PlayStation Giveaway That Left At Least 12 Injured

Popular YouTube creator Kai Cenat, 21, was arrested in New York City after a social media promise sparked a riot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

With 6 million followers on Instagram and an equally massive reach on Twitch, the 21-year-old is one of today's most popular social media stars. Cenat was taken into custody by NYPD on Friday afternoon.

Thousands of followers descended upon the Big Apple's Union Square in hopes of seeing Cenat — and getting their hands on one of the free video game consoles that was promised.