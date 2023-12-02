Famed Lawyer Gloria Allred Representing Minor in Alleged Relationship With NBA Star Josh Giddey
Famous attorney Gloria Allred is now representing the underage girl at the center of the investigation into NBA star Josh Giddey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Both the police and the NBA are currently investigating the Oklahoma City Thunder player following allegations of a relationship with a minor.
Giddey, who is just 21 years old, has continued to play in the NBA while the allegations, which initially surfaced on social media, are being investigated.
Allred, known for her work on high-profile cases involving women's rights, has previously represented women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct and women who accused former U.S. congressman Anthony Weiner of sending explicit photos.
The family of the minor involved in the case has sought the expertise of Allred, who has a long history of advocating for the rights of women and minors.
Reports have emerged that Giddey believed the girl was 19 years old when they met at a nightclub in 2021. However, it was discovered the next day that she was under 18, prompting Giddey to end the relationship.
The New York Post claimed to have identified the Oklahoma City nightclub where Giddey was filmed with the teenager, noting that the establishment has a policy restricting entry to those over 18.
In videos leaked online, Giddey is seen addressing the camera, talking to the currently unknown cameraperson, and saying, “What’s up my man? We’re at the front of the club, me and my girl, about to head back to mine.”
Amidst the ongoing investigations, Giddey and his representatives have chosen not to comment on the matter. This decision comes as the NBA continues to gather information and conduct its inquiry.
Giddey was asked about the allegations by a reporter. In response, he acknowledged the question and decided not to provide any further comments.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has also faced scrutiny and questions in relation to these accusations.
"Just with the information we have at this point, that's the decision that we've made (to keep playing him)," Daigneault said. "It's really not even a decision, to be honest with you. It's obviously a league matter at this point, so the ball's in their court on that."
The situation has had an impact on Giddey's public image, as he was heavily booed during the Oklahoma City Thunder's recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.