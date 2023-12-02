Bruce Willis' Daughters Spending 'As Much Time' As Possible With Actor as His Neurological Condition Worsens: Report

With the holidays here, Bruce's family are making every moment count. Bruce shares adult daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore. He shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Emma. After his diagnosis, Demi and Emma joined forces to make sure Bruce is surrounded by all of his loved ones as one blended family.

"It's all about making Bruce as happy and comfortable as they can right now," an insider told the National Enquirer.

"They've been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly. Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is."