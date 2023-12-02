Your tip
Bruce Willis' Daughters Spending 'As Much Time' As Possible With Actor as His Neurological Condition Worsens: Report

Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Bruce Willis' daughters are soaking up all the time they have left with him.

Dec. 2 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bruce Willis' daughters are reportedly spending as much time as possible with their father as his cognitive condition rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently opened up about how her family has navigated "grief, loss and immense sadness" since the actor was given the diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia six months ago.

Source: MEGA

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia six months ago.

Despite her husband's life-altering frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, Emma, 45, revealed that she still has hope in her family's ability to "find joy" daily.

"And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer," Emma wrote in Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper.

Source: MEGA

Bruce's wife Emma said she still has 'hope' that her blended family can 'find joy' in life.

With the holidays here, Bruce's family are making every moment count. Bruce shares adult daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore. He shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Emma. After his diagnosis, Demi and Emma joined forces to make sure Bruce is surrounded by all of his loved ones as one blended family.

"It's all about making Bruce as happy and comfortable as they can right now," an insider told the National Enquirer.

"They've been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly. Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is."

Source: MEGA

Bruce's shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce's degenerative neurological disease has progressed to the point where the Die Hard actor no longer recognizes some people, including Demi, which has reportedly been difficult on the tight-knit family.

"They're all sad for Bruce," the insider continued. "They don't know how long he's got, so they're treating every day like it's his last."

Tallulah recently gave followers a glimpse into the pain of watching her father slip away in a bittersweet Instagram post featuring throwback photos of Bruce.

Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah shared bittersweet throwback photos of her dad on Instagram.

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You're my whole damn heart," Tallulah captioned the heartbreaking images.

Fans rallied around Tallulah and shared kind words and condolences in the comment section. The past six months have been especially difficult for the 29-year-old.

Less than three months after her dad's diagnosis, Tallulah's relationship with fiancé Dillon Buss ended.

