Tallulah Willis Reveals Ex-fiancé 'Dumped' Her Three Months After Father Bruce's Aphasia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis revealed that three months after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, her then-fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects an individual's ability to communicate, in March 2022. In the year since his initial diagnosis, Bruce's family revealed his condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah, 29, opened up about the impact of her father's diagnosis compounded by heartbreak — and an ongoing battle with anorexia.