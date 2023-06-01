Tallulah Willis Reveals Ex-fiancé 'Dumped' Her Three Months After Father Bruce's Aphasia Diagnosis
Tallulah Willis revealed that three months after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, her then-fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects an individual's ability to communicate, in March 2022. In the year since his initial diagnosis, Bruce's family revealed his condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia.
Tallulah, 29, opened up about the impact of her father's diagnosis compounded by heartbreak — and an ongoing battle with anorexia.
In a painfully candid essay for Vogue, Tallulah presented her personal tragedy to readers on a silver platter.
Tallulah penned about the toll that recent events had on her mental health — and revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), in addition to struggling with anorexia.
The 29-year-old also wrote about hitting a breaking point last year, due to the overwhelming stress of her father's diagnosis and her personal struggles.
Tallulah recalled attending a wedding in the summer of 2021, where she experienced a painful revelation as listened to the father of the bride's speech.
Tallulah described being "wrapped up in my body dysmorphia" as her "dad was quietly struggling."
Unbeknownst to her at the time, Dillon would double-down on her pain by ending their relationship, as her mental and physical health spiraled downward.
By the time the spring of 2022 rolled around, Tallulah admitted that she "weighed about 84 pounds."
In the thick of her multitude of struggles, Dillon ended their engagement in June 2022. The couple was engaged the previous May after a year together.
"In June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me," Tallulah wrote, as she noted that "my family stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas."
Tallulah's heartbreak allowed her to be introduced to a "variety of therapies" at the recovery center, which also gave her the opportunity to have her medications "retooled."
Most important was receiving a BPD diagnosis.
"By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better," Tallulah shared. "I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family — to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents."