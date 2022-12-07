'Cherishing Every Moment': Bruce Willis' Family 'Praying' For Christmas Miracle As His Health Deteriorates

The progressive disorder affects one's ability to speak and understand language. Demi, along with their children and Emma Heming, Bruce's wife of 13 years, revealed the Die Hard actor was suffering from the condition and was retiring from acting earlier this year in March.

"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," a source revealed. "She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice."