'Cherishing Every Moment': Bruce Willis' Family 'Praying' For Christmas Miracle As His Health Deteriorates
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have long been considered the friendliest exes in Hollywood. The pair — who were married for 11 years and share kids Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — have gotten even closer in the wake of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The progressive disorder affects one's ability to speak and understand language. Demi, along with their children and Emma Heming, Bruce's wife of 13 years, revealed the Die Hard actor was suffering from the condition and was retiring from acting earlier this year in March.
"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," a source revealed. "She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice."
The entire family is rallying around the 67-year-old star. "They know he won't be around forever," the insider said. "So they're cherishing every single moment."
Demi and Bruce's blended family — he also has two daughters with Emma: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 —often spend holidays in Idaho together.
"It was always a special time," the source explained. "The family traditions they loved continued, like their pajama parties and game nights."
Demi and Emma have only gotten tighter as they both struggle to cope with Bruce's decline. His wife has become the middleman between the exes.
"Bruce can't say much, and it doesn't seem like he's grasping much of what others say," the insider continued. "So Emma's really been the voice and communicator for him."
Despite his deteriorating health, his loved ones are trying to stay strong — especially with the holidays coming up.
"There are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between," revealed the source. "It seems he's slipping further away from them, and it breaks their heart."
They're all hoping to spend the holidays with their beloved dad. "The girls can't imagine Christmas without Bruce," said the source. "It's been painful to see him deteriorate. The older girls miss the old Bruce — the one who used to tease them about their boyfriends and give them unsolicited advice.
With Christmas around the corner, added the insider, "all they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a holiday miracle."