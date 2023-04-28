Demi Moore 'Determined' to Make Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Final Moments 'Happy Ones': Source

"Sometimes it feels like you're just free-falling," Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, recently shared. "This journey can feel very dark." But Emma and Bruce have found a source of light in Demi as they struggle to navigate the unknown.

"Emma is grateful to have Demi around," an insider shared. "It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing. So Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver."