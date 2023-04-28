Demi Moore 'Determined' to Make Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Final Moments 'Happy Ones': Source
Demi Moore is the family glue still holding her ex-husband Bruce Willis' life together after his life-altering diagnosis. RadarOnline.com has learned that the G.I. Jane actress "will do anything" to ensure Bruce's final moments — or years — with his family are happy ones.
Demi shares three adult daughters with the health-riddled actor and has been a constant presence as his condition progresses. As this outlet reported, the star, 68, retired from acting last year after learning he had aphasia — a neurological issue that robs a person of the ability to communicate. His condition has since progressed to a form of dementia.
"Sometimes it feels like you're just free-falling," Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, recently shared. "This journey can feel very dark." But Emma and Bruce have found a source of light in Demi as they struggle to navigate the unknown.
"Emma is grateful to have Demi around," an insider shared. "It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing. So Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver."
Since learning that Bruce has frontotemporal dementia — for which there is no cure or treatment — his family, including Demi, have started preparing themselves to say goodbye.
"Demi has stepped in," said the source, "to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."
For Easter, the whole family gathered for a big backyard egg hunt. "We're in it to win it!" Emma wrote on a video while showing all the Easter egg hunt participants — including Demi — ready to start the activity.
"This past Easter and Christmas may have been Bruce's last," the insider shared, adding Demi will do anything to make his final moments his best ones yet to help Bruce's daughters make more memories with their father.
"Demi threw him a special 68th birthday celebration in March," said the source. The actress, 60, shared a video of a smiling Bruce singing "Happy Birthday" to himself.
"He wanted his fans to see it," shared the pal. "He wanted to send them a message — that he'll always find joy in his life, even now."
By his side were his daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, as well as Emma, 44, and her girls with Bruce, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8. "It meant the world to Bruce. You could see it in his eyes," the source said.
According to the National Institute on Aging, symptoms get worse over time, and "some people live more than 10 years after diagnosis, while others live less than two years."
Bruce's loved ones "are hoping for the best," the insider revealed. His family, meanwhile, wants to help one another as they continue to come to terms with the reality of the action hero's health crisis.
"It took years to get answers on what was happening to Bruce and months for the family to accept his diagnosis," shared the source. "It's been a very long road. This isn't going to get easier, but they're grateful that Bruce has the care he needs — and that they have each other."