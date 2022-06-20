Bruce Willis Spotted Grabbing Coffee On Father's Day Weeks After Retiring From Acting Due To Battle With Aphasia

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement – posted to Instagram and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and kids, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn – continued.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together, we plan to do just that."