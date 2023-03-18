Bruce Willis' Family 'Leaning On' His Ex-Costars Sly Stallone & Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Battles Dementia

Bruce Willis has all the love and support in the world as he battles dementia and a brain disorder, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the women in his life are leaning on not only each other but the action hero's former castmates-turned-real-life friends.

Insiders say Bruce's gals aren't fighting for their loved one's life alone. They have round-the-clock support pouring in from all over Hollywood, including his tough guy ex-costars.