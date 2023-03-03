Bruce Willis' Family Calling His Ex-Castmates For Movie Nights To Keep Dementia-Plagued Actor's Memory 'Sharp & Stimulated'

Bruce Willis' two families have banded together in a desperate attempt to fend off the effects of the dementia threatening to steal his lifetime of memories, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources say the 67-year-old Die Hard tough guy's current wife, Emma Heming, 44, and his ex, Demi Moore, 60, plan to gather with Bruce's five daughters and former co-stars each week to screen his old movies and TV shows at his Beverly Hills home — with hopes the events will spark his memories.