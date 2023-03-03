Bruce Willis' Family Calling His Ex-Castmates For Movie Nights To Keep Dementia-Plagued Actor's Memory 'Sharp & Stimulated'
Bruce Willis' two families have banded together in a desperate attempt to fend off the effects of the dementia threatening to steal his lifetime of memories, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say the 67-year-old Die Hard tough guy's current wife, Emma Heming, 44, and his ex, Demi Moore, 60, plan to gather with Bruce's five daughters and former co-stars each week to screen his old movies and TV shows at his Beverly Hills home — with hopes the events will spark his memories.
"It was Demi's idea and the whole family is very excited about it," spilled an insider.
Bruce's inner circle has already sent it to his Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepherd, Die Hard wife Bonnie Bedelia, and Expendables pal Sylvester Stallone, sources said.
"The family hopes that reliving the various experiences he had with his co-stars will keep Bruce's memory as sharp and stimulated as possible," explained the insider. "It may be a Hail Mary pass, but at this stage, they're willing to try anything to keep Bruce's memory intact for as long as they can."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bruce's family is "cherishing every single moment" after revealing the Paradise City actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, with sources claiming his and Demi's pregnant daughter, Rumer Willis, 34, is rushing to the alter in hopes her famous dad can walk her down the aisle.
“Rumer desperately wants her father to not only remember her wedding but participate,” said a family friend revealed last month. In March 2022, Bruce's family announced he’d been diagnosed with the rare brain disorder aphasia, which jumbles communication skills while causing progressive damage — and it's only continued to get worse.
“The fact that doctors have said he could have as little as a few years left before the worst effects of the aphasia assert themselves is driving the decision for Rumer to get married as quickly as possible,” the insider shared.
Because of his condition, Bruce was forced to step away from acting. The star's ex-wife and current Mrs. have bonded during his time of need — but it's his first grandchild that is keeping him going.
"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," a pal said. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."