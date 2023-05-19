'This Baby Feels Heaven-Sent': Bruce Willis Finds Solace With First Grandchild After Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

"This baby feels heaven-sent," an insider told Star. "She's brought Bruce so much happiness." The father-of-five is a doting caretaker to his daughter's little one and has completely lit up since Louetta arrived.

Rumer shared that her daughter was born at home, gushing to her Instagram followers that Louetta is "more than we ever dreamed of."

The What Lies Ahead star announced her pregnancy with a baby bump photo in December, just one month after she and Thomas went public with their romance.