'This Baby Feels Heaven-Sent': Bruce Willis Finds Solace With First Grandchild After Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis is finding comfort with the arrival of a new bundle of joy in his family after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, became first-time grandparents with the arrival of his eldest daughter Rumer and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas' baby girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, on April 18.
"This baby feels heaven-sent," an insider told Star. "She's brought Bruce so much happiness." The father-of-five is a doting caretaker to his daughter's little one and has completely lit up since Louetta arrived.
Rumer shared that her daughter was born at home, gushing to her Instagram followers that Louetta is "more than we ever dreamed of."
The What Lies Ahead star announced her pregnancy with a baby bump photo in December, just one month after she and Thomas went public with their romance.
Moore was over the moon at the time, eagerly sharing the same photos. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," she wrote in her caption while sharing the good news via IG.
And now that Louetta is back at home, "seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing," spilled a source close to the Willis brood. "He's always been so good with babies."
Plus, the blessing of a healthy and precious grandchild has made the Pulp Fiction star forget about his own woes.
"He's been making the most of life, but there are challenges," noted the insider. "There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family."
The Willis family shared an update on his well-being in February, thanking fans for their unwavering support.
"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the Ghost actress wrote in a joint statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."