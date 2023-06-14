Bruce Willis' Family Concerned About Tallulah's Mental Health as Father's Condition Worsens

Heath-plagued Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah's struggles with mental health are tearing their family apart, RadarOnline.com has learned. Tortured Tallulah admitted she suffered a terrifying bout with anorexia after fiancé Dillon Buss dumped her less than three months after Bruce revealed his battle with a degenerative brain condition.

Her condition didn't go unnoticed by her dementia-addled father. "Bruce could see her wasting away and it only made his own problems worse," spilled a source. Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Bruce's family was concerned that watching his beloved 29-year-old daughter battle depression and anorexia — leaving her at a life-threatening 84 pounds — would be too much for the rapidly declining Die Hard icon as the 68-year-old struggles with frontotemporal dementia.

"Bruce was shattered when he saw Tallulah's suffering," snitched an insider. Their family was reportedly extra cautious of exposing Bruce to his daughter's suffering. "It got to the point where the family thought it would be better if they weren't around each other at all," the insider shared.

Reeling from Dillion's rejection, Tallulah revealed she checked herself into an in-patient facility, where she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. A doctor — who has not treated Bruce or Tallulah — agreed that the pair might not be healthy until the young Willis works on herself.

"Tallulah's mental state and that of her father are like oil and water," said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist. "They have become bad for each other's mental health." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bruce's rep for comment. In a personal essay for Vogue, Tallulah addressed how her struggle with body dysmorphia spiraled when she began taking medication for ADHD.

"I felt smart for the first time," Tallulah said of taking her medication, "but I also started to enjoy the appetite-​suppressant side effect of the meds. I saw a way to banish the awkward adolescent in favor of a flighty little pixie. And like so many people with eating disorders, my sense of myself went haywire."

“There’s an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly,” she explained. “People are like, ‘Oh wow!’ And then quickly it turns to, ‘Are you okay?’ My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it.” “By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 lbs.,” Tallulah recalled. “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

Her family finally stepped in and got Tallulah the help she needed by checking her into a facility in Texas. “I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family — to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents. An emaciated body wouldn’t do that. I had felt the weight of people worrying about me for years, and that put me on my knees," she said.

Tallulah said she's determined to rebuild her relationship with her family, especially Bruce. “Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad,” she told Vogue in June. “In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon. I can savor that time, hold my dad’s hand, and feel that it’s wonderful,” Tallulah continued. “That whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else — it’s real.”

