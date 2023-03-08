Worried Demi Moore 'Living With' Ex-Husband Bruce Willis As He Struggles With Dementia Diagnosis

"Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end," spilled the source, who noted the 60-year-old Ghost actress also stayed with Bruce's bunch during the pandemic.

"At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense," charged the insider. "Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love."