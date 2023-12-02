Chrissy Metz Hitting the Dating Scene One Month After Split From Bradley Collins: Report
Suddenly single Chrissy Metz has reportedly been deluged by a tidal wave of romantic offers in the wake of her recent breakup with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Bradley Collins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Apparently, there are so many guys on the hunt for the actress that insiders claimed she can't make up her mind on the pick of the litter!
Sources reportedly dished to the National Enquirer that the This Is Us alum, 43, has reinstated her online dating profile, which is exactly how she found her former flame of three and a half years.
"She did it to test the waters and see what she could see, but the favorable response has been overwhelming," an insider spilled to the outlet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"She's been automatically besieged by men who find her awesome and alluring," the source continued.
"Some of them tell her they loved her on This Is Us, while others call her brilliant and a rare jewel," the tipster added.
The actress met 46-year-old Collins on the popular dating app Bumble during the pandemic in 2020. They went on to co-author a children's book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, which debuted last February.
Last month, the pair announced their split in a joint Instagram post.
While much has changed for Metz since 2020, the 43-year-old is reportedly ready for what's to come — especially if the recent rush of eligible bachelors vying for her affection is any indication of her "next chapter."
"She's so excited for this next chapter in life," the insider said. "She feels like the belle of the ball!"
"Right now, she's Hollywood's hottest honey," the source cheered.
On October 6, Metz and Collins shocked their fans when they announced their breakup in a joint Instagram post. The photo featured a plain white background with a message in bold black text for their followers.
"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably.While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both.We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever. — Chrissy & Bradley," the post's caption read, reiterating the statement featured in the post.
The former couple appeared to keep their word and continue their relationship as friends. In late November, Metz and Collins joined the Grammy Museum for a special family night program, where they read their children's book and performed songs of their album, Prayed For This Day, together.