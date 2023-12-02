Ozzy Osbourne's Pals Fear He's 'Given Up the Will to Live' After Refusing to Undergo More Operations: Report

The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reportedly believes he's beyond medical help at this point — and has allegedly admitted that he'll spend his final days bound to a wheelchair as the result of injuries from a nearly fatal 2003 ATV accident.

Adding to his medical nightmare, Ozzy has suffered from nerve-eating Parkinson's disease since 2003, which has only complicated his daily life.

