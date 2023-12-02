Ozzy Osbourne's Pals Fear He's 'Given Up the Will to Live' After Refusing to Undergo More Operations: Report
Ailing rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly sworn off surgery after recent neck and back operations left him crippled and in agony as he struggles to walk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources reportedly claim the rocker has sadly given up on life.
The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reportedly believes he's beyond medical help at this point — and has allegedly admitted that he'll spend his final days bound to a wheelchair as the result of injuries from a nearly fatal 2003 ATV accident.
Adding to his medical nightmare, Ozzy has suffered from nerve-eating Parkinson's disease since 2003, which has only complicated his daily life.
"Ozzy has lost count of how many grueling surgeries he's endured. It's taken a horrible toll," a close friend told the National Enquirer.
"He was really hopeful his latest surgery in September to repair his spine would be a success, but he's only had more misery since and can't even get around without a wheelchair any longer."
The close pal revealed that for a while Ozzy held out hope that he would recover enough to perform again, but that dream has sadly been crushed.
"He dreamed he would get better and be able to take the stage again, but now he's despondent, knowing it's just a pipe dream," the friend said of the defeated musician.
According to insiders, Ozzy's medical operations — including those that aimed to reverse further damage he did to his back and spine in a nasty 2019 fall at home — have left him dreading surgeons even more than ending his performing career.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ozzy's rep for comment.
Ozzy even reportedly said himself that his recent September surgery is "going to be the final one — I can't do it anymore!"
Ozzy's doting wife Sharon, 71, is apparently indulging his wish to relive his glory days as he feels the end is drawing near, the source confided.
"Ozzy has performed more than 2,000 concerts in his career and remembering his past glories gives him some comfort," the rockstar's buddy said. "You really fear he's given up the will to live."
While Ozzy may have taken a recent turn by refusing to explore medical options to alleviate his pain, the rockstar remains the defiant personality his fans have come to know and adore.
Ozzy reportedly put his foot down concerning an upcoming move across the pond to his native England, where a home is being outfitted for his needs.
While Sharon was preparing to leave Los Angeles, Ozzy refused to pack his things and follow without his prized pups in tow. During a recent episode of the family's podcast, The Osbournes, the patriarch exclaimed, "I ain't going anywhere without these f------ dogs!"