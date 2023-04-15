Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined' To Perform Onstage Again Despite Being 'Not Physically Capable'

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is determined to hit the stage again — even if his body can't take it, RadarOnline.com has learned. Despite being forced to cancel his 2023 No More Tours II run, insiders shared the 74-year-old Black Sabbath frontman won't give up on his dream to perform in front of a live audience.

"Ozzy cannot stand unaided for long periods of time," revealed a friend, "but he's considering doing gigs in a throne like Axl [Rose] did in 2016."

Ozzy noted that his doctors believe his legendary booze and drug binges should have killed him a while back. Still, the abuse has taken its toll on the singer's ability to perform.

"My singing voice is fine," he revealed, "I'm not physically capable."