Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined' To Perform Onstage Again Despite Being 'Not Physically Capable'
Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is determined to hit the stage again — even if his body can't take it, RadarOnline.com has learned. Despite being forced to cancel his 2023 No More Tours II run, insiders shared the 74-year-old Black Sabbath frontman won't give up on his dream to perform in front of a live audience.
"Ozzy cannot stand unaided for long periods of time," revealed a friend, "but he's considering doing gigs in a throne like Axl [Rose] did in 2016."
Ozzy noted that his doctors believe his legendary booze and drug binges should have killed him a while back. Still, the abuse has taken its toll on the singer's ability to perform.
"My singing voice is fine," he revealed, "I'm not physically capable."
But Ozzy won't let his failing health keep him down. Sources say the rocker has plans to come out of retirement for a final farewell tour — even if he's forced to sing from a wheelchair.
The bat-biting performer, who has Parkinson's disease, has his sights set on hitting the road, with insiders claiming the Crazy Train singer swears, "I am gonna f------ get back on stage!"
Since 2019, the brash Brit has also endured extensive spinal surgeries and treatments after aggravating injuries he suffered in a near-fatal ATV crash 16 years earlier.
Friends dished that Ozzy is annoyed about being sidelined by his ailments.
"He still has issues with his balance and cannot stand unaided for long periods of time on his legs," squealed a source, adding he's seriously considering copying Axl as "he was really impressed by that move."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ozzy's rep for comment.
In 2019, Ozzy revealed that moving and walking had become difficult after he had suffered a fall, which caused aggravation in his neck from a previous 2003 bike accident that required "life-altering surgery."
A total of 15 screws were placed in the Prince Of Darkness' back, which has led to further issues affecting his range of motion.
“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May 2022 about the operation. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed he was undergoing the "life-altering" procedure in June.