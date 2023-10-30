'I Ain't Going Anywhere': Ailing Ozzy Osbourne Throws Wrench in Wife Sharon's Plan to Move to England

According to the National Enquirer, the couple plans to ditch their $15 million Los Angeles mansion and move back to England, where Ozzy will reportedly receive home care for his debilitating Parkinson's condition.

The move, however, hit a snag as Ozzy now insists that he won't move anywhere without the family's pack of pooches — all 11 of them!

