'I Ain't Going Anywhere': Ailing Ozzy Osbourne Throws Wrench in Wife Sharon's Plan to Move to England
The marriage between reality icons Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly going to the dogs — literally!
The ailing heavy metal rocker, 74, and his TV personality wife, 71, have plans to move across the pond to their native England, but Ozzy won't leave without the couple's 11 dogs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the National Enquirer, the couple plans to ditch their $15 million Los Angeles mansion and move back to England, where Ozzy will reportedly receive home care for his debilitating Parkinson's condition.
The move, however, hit a snag as Ozzy now insists that he won't move anywhere without the family's pack of pooches — all 11 of them!
"I ain't going anywhere without these f------ dogs!" the former Black Sabbath frontman exclaimed in a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast. The family owns 11 dogs in total — and if that did not seem overwhelming, Ozzy recently revealed, "they all sleep on my bed!"
Ozzy's obstinacy could also throw a wrench into plans for the BBC show Home to Roost, which is slated to chronicle the Osbournes' new life.
Fans of the Prince of Darkness likely remember the chaos that unfolded on the family's titular MTV reality show, which aired from 2002 to 2005. The family dogs were heavily featured on the reality series, often getting on Ozzy's nerves with frequent accidents inside the home.
While Ozzy appeared defiant against the couple's plans to leave sunny California behind, Sharon told their son Jack they'll be headed to the U.K. as soon as the house there is finished, to which Ozzy declared, "Your mum is going to be very lonely."
It's been a rough several years for Ozzy and his family amid his declining health. Ozzy reportedly fell into a deep depression after his plans to return to the stage were crushed due to his progressing Parkinson's condition and crippling spinal issues.
While Ozzy was forced to cancel his 2023 No More Tours II concert dates, his family rallied behind him in an attempt to raise his spirits.
Sharon, Jack and daughter Kelly hoped that Ozzy interacting with fans at Pennsylvania's Famous Monsters convention back in early October would provide the patriarch a much-needed boost.
"Ozzy lives for the stage and sitting around the house all day is eating him up and will challenge his will to continue," an insider told the National Enquirer. "Sharon, Jack and Kelly were determined to get Ozzy out — and they hope headlining this convention and being greeted by his adoring fans will boost his sagging spirits."
"Ozzy still has dreams of being well enough and able to stand for two hours and play a few concerts next year," the source added. F"or now, the fan convention will have to feed his ego."
RadarOnline.com reached out for comment on Ozzy and Sharon's move back to England.